Orin Ray (Bud) Mottaz, Jr.
YATES CITY - Orin Ray (Bud) Mottaz, Jr., 95, of Yates City, passed away at 1:05 p.m., on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Farmington Country Manor.
He was born February 27, 1925, to Orin Ray Sr., and Elizabeth (Knox) Mottaz in Reedsville, MO. He married Roletta Florence Dikeman on April 27, 1946, in rural Maquon, IL. She preceded him in death on June 30, 2006.
He is survived by three sons, Ted (Janet) Mottaz of Elmwood, Steve (Linda) Mottaz of Canton, and Jeff (Karen) Mottaz of Elmwood; one daughter, Jeannine (Jim) McCullough of Rio; two sisters-in-law, Rosa Simkins and Norma Lee Bigger; ten grandchildren, Phillip (Rachel) Mottaz, Emily (Joe) Webel, Tim Mottaz, Curt (Bonnie) Mottaz, Brenda (Doug) Passmore, Paige (Zach) Lozier, Adam Mottaz, Austin Mottaz, Sarah (Casey) Grant, and Ryan McCullough; eleven great-grandchildren; and his special friend, Doris Williams.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Sarah Marie Mottaz; and one sister, Helen Goodyear.
Orin was a veteran of the U.S. Army during World War II. He was an active and progressive grain and livestock farmer in Knox and Peoria Counties. He served on the Yates City School Board and was a Salem Township Trustee. He was also a member of the Knox County Farm Bureau for over 50 years and a founder of Sunnyside School for disabled children in Galesburg. He was of the Protestant faith.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Elmwood. A visitation will be held the night before on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at Yates City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to B.Y.E. Ambulance, Elba Salem Fire District, and Knox County 4-H Foundation.
To view Orin's tribute video, or to leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020