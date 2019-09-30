Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Orpha Culver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orpha A. Culver


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Orpha A. Culver Obituary
Orpha A. Culver
HANNA CITY - Orpha A. Culver, 97, of Hanna City, Illinois, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on November 20, 1921, to Floyd M. and Wenona L. (Holzhauser) Knox on a farm near Maquon, Illinois. She married Warren John Culver on January 1, 1942, a few weeks after Pearl Harbor, at her parent's home. He preceded her in death in 2000.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; her sister, Opal Watkins; and granddaughter, Kerry Culver of Epswich, England.
Survivors include four sons, Gary (Sam) Culver of Fishers, Indiana, Dennis Culver of Canton, Illinois, Bradley (Louise) Culver of Peoria, Illinois, and Gregory (Kim) Culver of Farmington, Illinois; and 15 grandchildren, Troy Culver, Trudy Stoner, Dione Anderson, Amy Sticha, Kevin Culver, Bailey Culver, Steven Culver, Renee Allen, Johnette "Kiddol" Johnson, Warren Culver, Joseph Culver, Wendy Altman, Jerry Culver, Kacey Bohanan and Rachel Culver. Orpha has 32 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Orpha attended McGirr Grade School and graduated from Maquon High School in 1940, which was a class of seven boys and seven girls. She grew up on a farm and enjoyed helping her father plow fields with her favorite mules, Pete and Jerry.
During World War II, she lived in Galesburg and worked at Gale Products and Knox County Farm Bureau, while Warren was serving in the Army-Air Corp. After he was discharged in November of 1945, they farmed for 35 years. They also enjoyed gardening.
She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was known to be a hard worker and a great cook and was known for her special birthday angel food cakes and homemade rolls. She was a member of TOPS 1305, a volunteer at Wildlife Prairie Park (since it opened in 1978), last working in 2013 after 35 years, and was a member of the Trivoli Methodist Church. She touched many lives and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Swan Lake Memory Garden.
Memorials may be made to the Logan-Trivoli Fire Department or the Trivoli Methodist Church.
You may create an online condolence at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Orpha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now