Oscar B. Mack
PEORIA - Mr. Oscar B. Mack, 87, of Peoria, IL, transitioned from this life to his heavenly home at 7:48 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist, surrounded by his family.
Oscar was born on July 5, 1932, in Terry, MS, to Isaac and Mary (Penn) Mack. He was a U.S. Army veteran, honorably serving during the Korean Conflict, where he earned the United Nations Service Medal, the Korean Service Ribbon, the Bronze Service Star, the National Defense Service Medal and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. He married the love of his life, Eloise Minuete, on March 17, 1956.
Oscar retired from Caterpillar, Inc. on January 1, 1993, after 30 years of service. He was a Master Technician and became an entrepreneur, owning his own HVAC business for over 40 years.
Oscar was a pillar and mentor of the Peoria Community. He was a past member of M.W. St. James Grand Lodge A.F. & A.M. State of IL, A.F. & A.M. Wilson Lodge #24.
Oscar is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Eloise Mack; his loving children, Kenneth (Gail) Mack, Keith (Ramona) Mack Sr., Kim Mack, Karyn Mack, Kourtney (Tanya) Mack, Kara Mack and Kouri Mack; five brothers, Leroy (Winnie) Mack Sr., Austin Mack, Charles (Esther) Mack, Marvin (Gail) Mack and Kenneth Mack; four sisters, Lois (Johnny) Guyton, Margaret Allen, Geneva Mack and Carrie (Ronald) Givens; one aunt, Ida B. Kelly; 14 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lula Mae Peete and Jannie Frances McCullum; and one grandson, Kameron Mack.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Church of the Living God of Peoria, IL, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m., with Host Pastor Chief Bishop Leroy Smith. Bishop James Ware and Evangelist Mae O. Harris will officiate. Oscar will be laid to rest at Historic Springdale Cemetery, with full U.S. Army military honors.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019