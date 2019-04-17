Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Means
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar Junior Means

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Oscar Junior Means Obituary
Oscar Junior Means
WASHINGTON - Oscar Junior Means, 93, of Washington passed away at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on March 17, 1926, in Hill City, KS, to Oscar and Nora Patton Means. He married Shirley A. Russell on July 1, 1954. She survives.
Also surviving are four children, Gary (Chieko) Means of Henderson, NV, Kenneth Means of Roanoke, Cindy (Tim) Broshears of Mesa, AZ, and Julie (Mark) Wilson of Bartonville; and three grandchildren, Janet Means, DJ (Megan) Kober and their children, Mariella and Deacon, and Jenna Huber and her son, Jayton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Richard, Wilbur, Paul and Dale; and granddaughter, Tiffany Broshears.
Junior was a U.S. Army World War II veteran. He worked for Caterpillar for 32 years before retiring from the Tech Center in 1982.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight, or The Central Illinois Memorial Kidney Fund.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Cremation rites will follow.
Junior's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now