Oscar Junior Means
WASHINGTON - Oscar Junior Means, 93, of Washington passed away at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on March 17, 1926, in Hill City, KS, to Oscar and Nora Patton Means. He married Shirley A. Russell on July 1, 1954. She survives.
Also surviving are four children, Gary (Chieko) Means of Henderson, NV, Kenneth Means of Roanoke, Cindy (Tim) Broshears of Mesa, AZ, and Julie (Mark) Wilson of Bartonville; and three grandchildren, Janet Means, DJ (Megan) Kober and their children, Mariella and Deacon, and Jenna Huber and her son, Jayton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Richard, Wilbur, Paul and Dale; and granddaughter, Tiffany Broshears.
Junior was a U.S. Army World War II veteran. He worked for Caterpillar for 32 years before retiring from the Tech Center in 1982.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight, or The Central Illinois Memorial Kidney Fund.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Cremation rites will follow.
Junior's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019