Oscar Parker
CREVE COEUR - Husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, Oscar "Dee" Parker Jr. of Creve Coeur, took his heavenly flight on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 4:38 p.m. His precious family was by his side, singing him to heaven, with his wife holding his hand.
Dee was born on March 16, 1938, in Peoria to the late Oscar D. Parker Sr. and Elizabeth (Huber) Parker. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Jim, Richard and Audrey Parker; sisters-in-law, Joyce and Joann Parker; mother and father-in-law, Irene and Carl F. (Sam) Marcille; one angel baby; and two great-grandchildren, Oliva and Carter.
Dee is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice Marcille Parker; their children, Deborah (Howard) Hughes of Gonzales, LA, Dianne (Ken Lurig) Lorentz of Peoria Heights, Donna (Danny) Maness of Pekin, David (Lorinda) Parker of Caulfield, MO, and Michael (Rebecca) Tran of Peoria; two brothers, Gerald (Sally) Parker and Leonard (Karen) Parker; 21 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Dee was saved at 12 years old at Second Baptist Church in Peoria, where he was a lifelong member. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Guard. He was retired from Gateway Frieghtline (formerly Kroger warehouse), where he was employed for 40 years. Dee and his wife, Janice, loved to camp and was a member of FCRV (Bears and Cubs Club) and a member of Lost Arrow Campground of Havana. Dee adored his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Cumerford-Clary Funeral Home, 428 W. McClure Ave., Peoria. A funeral service will follow at 12 noon, with Pastor Jacob Chase and Pastor Paul Maitland officiating. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses, checks may be made payable to Janice Parker.
To view Dee's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.cumerfordclary.com
.