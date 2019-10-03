|
Otis L. Hawkins
EAST PEORIA — Otis Leroy Hawkins, age 78, of Russellville, AL, formerly of East Peoria, passed away Sat. Sep. 28, 2019 at 1:40 a.m. at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL.
He was born Sep. 1, 1941 in Russellville, to Otis B. and Jessie (Jones) Hawkins. He first married Peggy Snider and later married Regina Geijsen. She passed away June 22, 2018 in Russellville. He was also preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Harold Hawkins, and two sisters: Dorothy Casey and Mary Ford.
Survivors include four sons: Curtis (Cindy) Hawkins of East Peoria, Scott Hawkins and Michael Hawkins both of Russellville, AL, Otis P. Hawkins of McAllen, TX, five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Otis owned and operated Hawkins Heating and Cooling for many years.
Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Funeral services will be Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the or the National Stroke Foundation.
You may view Otis's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019