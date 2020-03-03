|
Otto B. Kaufman
PEORIA - Otto B. Kaufman, age 90, of Peoria passed away at 8:44 a.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Born July 21, 1929, in Piopolis. IL, a son to Joseph and Magdalena Kaufman, Otto honorably served in the United States Army National Guard during the Korean War. On April 1, 1967, he married Mary Miller and together they cherished 47 years until her passing on May 24, 2014.
Otto worked for Caterpillar in East Peoria, retiring after 40 years of service. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, enjoyed gardening and cherished the times spent with his family.
Survivors include two daughters, Patty McMullen and Theresa (Mike) Schlosser, both of Peoria; one son, John (Jennifer) Kaufman of Yorkville, IL; five grandchildren; and one sister, Mechtilda Kaufman of McLeansboro, IL.
Otto was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; two brothers; and one sister.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, with an additional visitation being held 30 minutes prior to mass. Franciscan Friars will officiate and burial with military honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials in Otto's memory may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020