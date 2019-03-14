|
Owen Coats
GLASFORD - Owen Ross Coats, 88, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center surrounded by his family.
He was born September 14, 1930 in Glasford, the son of Hiram and Margaret Verna (Asbell) Coats.
On March 21, 1950 he married Barbara Elizabeth Jacobs in Glasford. She survives, as well as two sisters, Ila Faye Tuttle and Eunice (Jim) Melsby. He is also survived by three sons, Darrell (Karen) Coats of Bartonville, Darren Coats of Glasford, his partner Anthony Fisher of Peoria, and David Coats of Washington; four grandchildren, Christopher (Jill) Coats of Bartonville, Charissa (Troy) Green of Mapleton, Lucas Coats and spouse Daniel Homer of Seattle WA and Jacie (Josh) McClaskey of Canton; four great grandchildren, Andrew Ross Coats, Owen Michael Green, Nora Elizabeth McClaskey and Nova Rae McClaskey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Duane; and five brothers, Cecil, Kenneth, Ronnie, Dennis and Virgil. Also preceding is four sisters, Maxine, Lela, Colleen and Margaret Jean.
Owen loved his family, his hometown and IBHS previously called TTHS that he graduated from in 1948. That same year he started work at Jansen Schaefer, now known as RA Cullinan. He remained with Cullinan until he retired with 50 years in 1998. Throughout his life he remained an avid IB sports fan, so much so his name was added to his seat. His favorite sport to watch was basketball and he enjoyed it until the very end. Go Tigers!!
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the VFW in Bartonville.
Memorials may be made to IBHS Athletics and .
To view Owen's online memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.davison-fulton-woolseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019