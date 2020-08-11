1/1
Pamala Knott
1944 - 2020
Pamala M. (McCaddon) Knott, 76, of Peoria, IL passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Born April 30, 1944 to Willard L and Bodona F. (Paris) McCaddon, she married Robert Knott on August 10,1963 at St Mary's Cathedral in Peoria. He survives. Also surviving are her children, Debora Bouchez of Chillicothe and Patricia Dippel of Peoria, 4 grandchildren, Matthew (Rachael) Dippel, Jennifer (Phillip) Lucas, Chad (Rachel) Bouchez and Amanda Calderon, 6 great grandchildren, her brother Dean McCaddon of Warrenton, Missouri and many nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Neal McCaddon and sister, Carol Brockway.
Pam graduated from Central High School in 1962. She worked at Peoria Sanitary Supply & Pipco and retired from S&S license service after 23 years. She was a member of St Philomena Church in Peoria and was extremely active in the parish and school activities during the 70's. She was instrumental in starting the Christmas Auction.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Wright and Salmon Mortuary on Friday, August 14, 2020. Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria with Fr. David Richardson officiating. People coming to the visitation and funeral will be required to wear facial coverings.
In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the Central Illinois Kidney Foundation.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
