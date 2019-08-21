|
Pamela Baer
MORTON - Pamela K. Baer, 72, of Morton passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
She was born on July 23, 1947, to Emma Dale (Grimm) Baer and Chris Baer Jr. in Peoria.
Surviving are her sister, Christine (Greg) Kaiser of Morton; and two brothers, Steven (Marcia) Baer of Deer Creek and Doug (Dawn) Baer of Morton.
Her parents; one sister, Kathy Baer; and one nephew, Clint Kaiser, preceded her in death.
Pam was a loving aunt to Kim Kaiser, Kelly, Daniel, Rosie, Elowen and Barrett Knobloch, Diane, Kody and Taylor Willits and Felicia, Carley and Case Baer.
Following graduation from DeeMack High School, she went on to receive her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Illinois State University. She taught 8th grade math at Eureka Middle School for 40 years. Pam also taught "math methods" classes as an adjunct faculty member for 12 years at Eureka College and 10 years at Illinois State University. As a professional math teacher, she was a member of the Illinois and National Council of Teacher of Mathematics, presenting many workshops for teachers, at both the state and national level.
After retirement in 2009, she enjoyed many volunteer opportunities, including Midwest Food Bank, Apostolic Christian Child Sponsorship and as a volunteer math tutor for OSF Children's Hospital's pediatric school program. Throughout her teaching and retirement, she continued to provide math tutoring for many students.
She was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church in Morton for over 50 years, and taught Sunday school for 7 years, followed by working with the Apostolic Christian LifePoints Sunday school class for over 35 years.
Her hobbies included gardening, knitting and working on brain and logic puzzles. She was known for her "made from scratch" angel food cakes for church lunch and birthday celebrations.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Church in Morton, with church ministers officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m Friday, August 23, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor, Inc.; Apostolic Christian LifePoints; or Illinois Cancer Care.
The family would like to thank Dr. Le-Lindquister and the staff and volunteers at Illinois Cancer Care for their loving care of Pam.
To view Pam's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019