Pamela Christianson
EAST PEORIA - Pamela M. Christianson, 71, of East Peoria passed away at 3:15 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at her residence, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born on September 15, 1947, in Peoria, the daughter of Kenneth Arlan and Eunice Margaret Summers Herod. She married Dale Christianson Sr. on May 16, 1964.
Pamela is survived by her husband of fifty-five years; two sons, Ken Christianson of Pekin and Dale Jr. (Pam) Christianson of East Peoria; six grandchildren, Eric Allison of Eureka, Ciera Christianson of Morton, Priscilla (Sean Flavin) Christianson of Romeoville, Cody McGowan of East Peoria, Nicole Christianson of Pekin and Katlin Christianson of Peoria; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Keith Herod of East Peoria; one sister, Theresa (Mike) Vandeberg of Edwards; and one brother-in-law, Brad Gunther.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Cindy Gunther.
Pamela was a Bradley University Graduate in Liberal Arts and Science. She worked at Good Samaritan Nursing Home as Activities Director from 1976-1980. Pamela worked at the Pekin Convalescent Center in Social Services from 1980-1982. Pamela did a study through Boston College on the growth and advancement of children. She last worked as the Groveland Township Clerk.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Remmert Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
Memorials may be made to Al-Anon and Alateen, where she was a volunteer.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019