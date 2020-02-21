Home

PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
Pamela "Pam" Crebo Obituary
Pamela "Pam" Crebo
MORTON - Pamela Kay "Pam" Crebo, 51, of Morton, passed away at 2:25 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Apostolic Timber Ridge in Morton.
She was born March 2, 1968 in Peoria to Roy William and Shirley Mae (Binkley) Crebo. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Roy Crebo, Jr.
Surviving are one sister, Christina (Mike) Underwood of East Peoria; two nieces, Halley Crebo of Manito and Amie McFadden of East Peoria and two nephews, Derrick Crebo of Spring Bay and Bradley Underwood of Glasford.
Pam was a graduate of Schramm School in Pekin. She had worked at Tazewell County Resource Center in Tremont and thoroughly enjoyed working at Taco Bell in Morton, where she bused tables.
She enjoyed listening to music, dancing and camping with her parents. Pam loved swimming and competing in Special Olympics.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Randy Mogler will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorial contributions may be given to Apostolic Christian Timber Ridge, 2125 Veterans Road, Morton, Illinois 61550.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
