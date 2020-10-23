Pamela Kay (Gonstal) Stellwag

TRIVOLI - Pamela Kay (Gonstal) Stellwag, 53, of DeKalb, IL, went to be with the Lord after a brief battle with cancer, on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL.

Pamela was born in Belleville, IL on August 11, 1966 to Robert J. And Frances K. Gonstal (O'Harrow). She spent her childhood in Trivoli, IL and graduated from Farmington East High School in 1984.

Pam was preceded in death by her infant son Thomas Stellwag III, her grandparents and several uncles.

In addition to her loving parents, Pamela is survived by her two beloved children, Courtney R. Stellwag (Jacob King) of East Peoria, IL and Robert J. Stellwag of Pekin, IL. Pam is also survived by her sisters Diane (Joseph) Miciotta of Clifton Park, NY, Bobbie (Paul) Hinz of Washington, IL, Margaretta Storey of Ballston Lake, NY, and her brother Paul (Samy) Gonstal of DeKalb, IL. She will be missed by her partner Randy Hjelmberg and his son, Julian, of DeKalb., and by her aunts and uncles Steven (Joyce) Combs, Laurel Jung, Myra Gonstal, Lena Hopfinger and Carlotta Herbstreit. Pam also leaves behind her niece Amanda (John) Grieves, nephews Bradley (Celeste) Hinz, Austin Hayden, Joseph and Michael Miciotta, great nieces Brooklyn, Paige and Hailey, and several cousins and friends, who loved her dearly.

When you remember Pam, please remember her for her joyful presence in any room, her beautiful voice, and infectious smile.

A private gathering was held at the convenience of Pamela's family. Further details of a possible celebration of life may be forthcoming.

Special thanks to the staff at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL and to Hospice.



