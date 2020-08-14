Pamela McConnell
PEORIA - Pamela Kay McConnell 74, of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Aperion Care Peoria Heights. She was born on February 26, 1946 in Battle Creek, MI, to Edwin Bush and Ellen Cuddigan. Ellen later married Floyd Bradshaw in 1949 and he helped raise Pamela from the age of 3. Pamela married Edward McConnell on May 25, 1968 in Peoria. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Pamela is survived by two daughters, Christina "Tina" Williams of Peoria and Theresa (Jarett) McConnell-Hill of WA.; four sisters, Carol (Rob) Baca of Lewisville, TX, Maryellen Villareal of Peoria, Susan (Tom) Gardner of Peoria and Kathleen Becket of DeKalb, IL; five grandchildren, Eddie, Asyia, Jazmin, Kaila and Anthony.
She was a homemaker and loving military wife for over 21 years. Pamela was a member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Peoria.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home in Peoria. Online tributes and condolences may be left for Pamela's family at claryfunerals.com
.