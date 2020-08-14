1/1
Pamela McConnell
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela McConnell
PEORIA - Pamela Kay McConnell 74, of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Aperion Care Peoria Heights. She was born on February 26, 1946 in Battle Creek, MI, to Edwin Bush and Ellen Cuddigan. Ellen later married Floyd Bradshaw in 1949 and he helped raise Pamela from the age of 3. Pamela married Edward McConnell on May 25, 1968 in Peoria. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Pamela is survived by two daughters, Christina "Tina" Williams of Peoria and Theresa (Jarett) McConnell-Hill of WA.; four sisters, Carol (Rob) Baca of Lewisville, TX, Maryellen Villareal of Peoria, Susan (Tom) Gardner of Peoria and Kathleen Becket of DeKalb, IL; five grandchildren, Eddie, Asyia, Jazmin, Kaila and Anthony.
She was a homemaker and loving military wife for over 21 years. Pamela was a member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Peoria.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home in Peoria. Online tributes and condolences may be left for Pamela's family at claryfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
309-686-0166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clary Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved