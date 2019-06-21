Home

Pamela Orrill Obituary
Pamela Orrill
PEORIA - Pamela K. Orrill, age 67, of Peoria, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019, in Dunedin, Fl.
Born on March 17, 1952, in Galesburg, IL to James and Patricia (Allen) Cowan. She married Gregory Williams in 1969 in Peoria. She later married Robert Orrill, Sr in 1997 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on May 4, 2016.
Also preceding in death were her father, James Cowan, and her brother, Mark Dykes.
Surviving are her mother, Patricia Dykes of Peoria; son, Bryan (Jody) Williams of Peoria; daughter, Angela Connor of Peoria; step-daughter, Shannon Orrill of Peoria; step-son Robert Orrill, Jr; brother, Dennis Dykes of Texas; six grandchildren and her beloved cat, Merlin.
She graduated from Illinois Central College in 1984 with a degree in Applied Science. She worked at Central Illinois Controls until her retirement in 2001.
She was a beloved mother, daughter, grandmother, niece, and friend to many. She had a huge heart and a beautiful smile for everyone she met. Her family and friends brought her much joy and they will be forever grateful for all of the wonderful memories they shared with her.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Davison Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria with memorial visitation two hours prior to the service. The Rev. Jack Thompson will officiate.
Memorials can be made to the Children's Hospital of Illinois.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 21 to June 23, 2019
