1969 - 2019
PEORIA — Pamela Lynn Tompkins, formerly of Peoria, died peacefully yet unexpectedly on Monday, December 9, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 50 due to complications from pneumonia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
Pamela is survived by her parents, Valerie and Howard (Rusty) Arnett of Palm Coast, Florida, and James and Marian Tompkins of Metamora, IL. Her sister Jennifer Bresnahan of Golden, Colorado, brothers Tim (Courtney) Arnett of Peoria, Dan (Leslie) Arnett of Carmel, Indiana, and Brian (Terry) Kleen of Metamora. Her two cats, Cleo and Sedona, all survived her as well. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Stella and Leonard Wisniewski, Buck Tompkins, and Mary and Peter Stutsman.
Pamela was born in Peoria, Illinois, on March 5, 1969. She graduated from Bergan High School in 1987 and continued to Illinois Central College. After moving to Phoenix, Pamela continued her work as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Pam loved caring for her patients and was awarded many accolades for her outstanding care.
Pam was an athlete, friend, sister and care giver. She was passionate about her friends, family and watching her beloved Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals. Pam was an active member of the Crossroads Methodist church in Phoenix.
A Celebration of Life Service and Memorial is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2019, in Phoenix at The Cliffs at North Mountain. A brief service will begin at 11 a.m., followed by an open-house reception until 3 p.m. All are welcome and encouraged to attend and share photos and stories of Pam's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lost Our Home pet rescue in Tempe, AZ. www.lostourhome.org Photos and stories can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
