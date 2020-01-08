Home

Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Living Hope Community Church
Hopedale, IL
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Living Hope Community Church
Hopedale, IL
Pamela Travis


1949 - 2020
Pamela Travis Obituary
Pamela Travis
HOPEDALE - Pamela K. Travis, 70, of Hopedale passed away at 2:57 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at her home.
She was born on May 8, 1949, in Bloomington to Thomas Jefferson and Meredith Phoebe Siscoe Wilson. She married Lorenz E. "Louie" Travis on July 28, 2007, and he survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Krista (Radu) Budnar of Hopedale, Kara (Michael) Schmidt of Lincoln and Kate Vogel of Lincoln; 14 grandchildren; one brother, Douglas (Linda Ann) Wilson of Martinez, GA; two sisters, Rebecca S. (James) Christian of Bloomington and Linda J. (Gordon) Thomas of Hopedale; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Jill Rush.
She was a homemaker.
Pam was a member of Tremont Stamping Club and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She was a member of Living Hope Community Church in Hopedale, where her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020. Pastor Roger Springer will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, also at the church. Burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery in Hopedale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hopedale Medical Complex to assist with future nursing students.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
