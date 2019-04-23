|
|
Parah J. Little
EAST PEORIA - Parah J. Little, age 76, of East Peoria passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 12:57 a.m. at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
She was born on June 18, 1942, in Tiptonville, TN, to Rowena Pugh. She was raised by her grandparents, Fines and Myrtle Pugh. She was preceded in death by her mother and grandparents. She married Houston Little on Feb. 6, 1965, in East Peoria. He survives, along with one son, Steven Little of East Peoria; two grandsons, Brandon Little of Bartonville and Zachary Little of East Peoria; and three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Jace and Isaac.
Parah first worked at W.T. Grant, Co. in Peoria, then later Hiram Walker, then last Bergner's in Peoria.
She attended the East Peoria Church of The Nazarene.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Additional visitation will be Friday, April 26, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Byrdstown, TN. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Brown Funeral Home. Burial will be in Robbinstown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robbinstown Cemetery fund, in care of Union Bank, PO Box 100, Jamestown, TN, 38556.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019