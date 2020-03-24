|
Parimala K. Raman
PEORIA - Parimala K. Raman, 84, of Peoria passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on September 28, 1935, in Kumbakonam, India, to Rajagopal and Ramanujam Naidu. She married Raman K Raman on August 31, 1958, in India. He preceded her in death on January 22, 2015. Her parents, two sisters and one brother also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her two children, Bharathi (Michael) Earls of Ballwin, MO, and Ven (Mythili) Raman of Washington, D.C.; two grandchildren, Maya and Shiv; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Parimala was a graduate of St. Mary's College (Chennai, India) and worked as a Chemist for Daily Labs and P.D.C before retiring. She was a devoted member of the Hindu Temple of Central Illinois in Peoria and was considered a surrogate parent for many in the Indian community for over 50 years. Parimala volunteered her time preparing taxes for the elderly and helping with the reading programs at area elementary schools. She was committed to her community and supported area charities, including the South Side Mission and the local Salvation Army. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who unselfishly gave of herself, helping anyone she could.
A private service will be held. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hindu Temple of Central Illinois, South Side Mission of Peoria or a .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020