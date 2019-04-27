Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Pashion E. Gaworski
PEORIA - Pashion E. Gaworski, age 57, of Peoria passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at her residence.
She was born on Dec. 29, 1961, in St. Charles, IL, to Harrison and Linda (Daniels) Rice. She married David Gaworski in 1985 in Peoria. He survives, along with two sisters; three brothers; one uncle, Richard (Phyllis) Daniels of Rockford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her foster parents, Rev. Oscar and Goldie Clayborne.
Pashion was a very loving person with a very giving heart. She had a strong belief in God and will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be Friday, May 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be on Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the family.
You may view Pashion's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019
