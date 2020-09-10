1/1
Pat G. Horn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pat's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pat G. Horn
EUREKA - Pat G. Horn, 80, of Eureka, IL passed away at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
She was born on July 30, 1940 in Green Valley, IL a daughter of James and Helen Whitmen Burrell. She married the love of her life, Don Horn, on September 19, 1959 in Mackinaw, IL and they were married for 60 years. He survives.
Survivors also include three daughters, Carolynn (George) Clark of Bloomington; Donna (Glenn) Wallace of Veedersburg, IN; Diana (Noel) Baer of Eureka; sister, Carol (Everette) Myers of Eureka; and brother, Kenneth (Joanie) Burrell of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Marilyn Horn.
Pat worked at the Ben Franklin store in Morton for a few years. Pat also worked at Eureka College in cleaning the dorms.
Pat loved to be outside being in the garden, mowing and painting buildings. She also was a big help to Don on the farm. Pat and Don had an endless love for each other that never wavered in the 60 years of their marriage.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Pastor Phil Bachman will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL 61530
3094672423
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved