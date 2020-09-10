Pat G. Horn
EUREKA - Pat G. Horn, 80, of Eureka, IL passed away at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
She was born on July 30, 1940 in Green Valley, IL a daughter of James and Helen Whitmen Burrell. She married the love of her life, Don Horn, on September 19, 1959 in Mackinaw, IL and they were married for 60 years. He survives.
Survivors also include three daughters, Carolynn (George) Clark of Bloomington; Donna (Glenn) Wallace of Veedersburg, IN; Diana (Noel) Baer of Eureka; sister, Carol (Everette) Myers of Eureka; and brother, Kenneth (Joanie) Burrell of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Marilyn Horn.
Pat worked at the Ben Franklin store in Morton for a few years. Pat also worked at Eureka College in cleaning the dorms.
Pat loved to be outside being in the garden, mowing and painting buildings. She also was a big help to Don on the farm. Pat and Don had an endless love for each other that never wavered in the 60 years of their marriage.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Pastor Phil Bachman will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
