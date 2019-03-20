|
|
Patrice N. Owens
PEORIA - Patrice "Trice" Nicole Owens, 29, of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully at 4:44 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
She was born on July 14, 1989, in Peoria, IL, to Gary Owens Sr. and Patricia (Waldrop) Johnson. Trice graduated from Peoria Central High School and also attended Illinois Central College, where she became a Certified Nurse Assistant. She had aspirations of becoming a Phlebotomist. She lived life through simple pleasures, such as hanging out with family and friends and spending time with her babies. Patrice loved to laugh and make others smile. She will be remembered for being a warmhearted, helpful, loving and caring young woman, but most of all for having a "loud voice!" She will truly be missed by all who knew her
Patrice leaves to cherish her precious memories, her loving parents; two brothers, Gary (Kendra) Owens Jr. and Jordan Owens of Peoria; and five beautiful children: four daughters, Zareya Owens, Kamari Payton, Kamiya Payton and Kartur Payton, all of Peoria, and one son, Priness Payton Jr. She also leaves behind her children's father, Priness Payton Sr. of Peoria; two step-brothers, Larry Johnson of Camuy, Puerto Rico, and RJ Thompson of Peoria; three nieces, five nephews; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins whom will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; her stepfather, Jerecki Johnson; and her uncle, Cortez Owens.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel. Bishop Leroy Smith Jr. will be officiating. Interment will be private.
Memorials donations can be made her children.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019