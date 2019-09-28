Home

Patricia A. Kilby


1934 - 2019
Patricia A. Kilby Obituary
Patricia A. Kilby
MACKINAW - Patricia Ann Kilby, 85, of Mackinaw, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Morton.
Pat was born on August 16, 1934, in Pekin to George and Florence Smith Trimble. She married Donald P. Kilby on November 19, 1955, in Morton. He survives.
Also surviving are two children, Brenda (Michael) Wright of Canton, MO, and Craig Kilby of Mackinaw; eight grandchildren, Phillip, Jessica, Brandon, Erica, Chessa, Christian, Ian and Jared; and six great-grandchildren, Braden, Madison, Henry, Adriana, Jakob and Naomi.
Pat was a member of Mackinaw Christian Church and had been a nurse. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Mackinaw Christian Church. Pastor Judith Guy will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to services Saturday. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be at Gaines Cemetery in Minier.
Memorials may be made to her church or Mackinaw Rescue Squad.
Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019
