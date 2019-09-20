|
|
Patricia A. Meister
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Patricia A. Meister, 76, of Germantown Hills, formerly of Metamora, IL, passed away at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on September 14, 1943, in Hanford, California, to Harley P. and Lula Mae (Barrick) Hogue. She married William F. "Bill" Meister on January 8, 1982, in Peoria, IL. He passed away on June 24, 2005.
Surviving are her daughters, Irene Deline, Mary (the late Brian) Best and Barbara Boyce, all of Germantown Hills, and Cynthia Wallace of Foosland, IL; thirteen grandchildren; thirty-nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Andy (Carol) Hogue of Stale, Oregon, Billy (Joanie Taylor) Hogue of Bend, Oregon, and Linell Jones of Fresno, California; cats, Sam and Gracy; and beloved dog, Victoria.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Walter D. Walker Jr. and Mark Allen Walker.
Pat was an LPN nurse. She had worked at Subway. She loved caring for others, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom all called her Gigi. Pat always put others before herself.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Izaak Walton League Peoria Chapter, 1125 Spring Bay Road, East Peoria, IL 61611. A private family burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019