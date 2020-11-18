1/1
Patricia A. (Agatucci) Miller
1933 - 2020
PEORIA - Patricia A. (Agatucci) Miller, age 87, of Peoria passed away at 8:48 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Liberty Village.
Born July 8, 1933, in Peoria, she was daughter to Vincenzo "James" and Teresa Rosetti Agatucci. She graduated from the Academy of Our Lady High School, Class of 1951. On May 30, 1955, she married Niles James "Jim" Miller at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria.
Pat worked as a secretary for Junior Achievement from 1953-1955, St. Mark's Church for 15 years and St. Vincent de Paul Church part-time. She was past president of Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and served as Chairman of St. Mark's Stunt Show for many years. Pat was active with the Race for the Cure, March Madness and Erin Feis. She valued the power of learning and started a reading program for kids at St. Vincent de Paul School. Pat enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adeline's and Belles of Harmony and was proud of having sung with the Morton Civic Chorus.
Survivors include her husband, Jim; one son, Mike (Kim) Miller; two daughters, Kathleen Miller and Susan Miller; five grandchildren, Aimee (Chris) Ott, Jeffrey (Kristin) Miller, Ryan (Jenny) Miller, Jennifer (Nick) Church and Breanna Miller; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Frank, Nick and Joe; four sisters: Anne, Norine, Carmen and Edith; one grandson, Brandon Miller; and one great-granddaughter, Neena Church.
Due to COVID, there will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church, with Fr. David Richardson officiating. A private family burial will follow.
Memorials in Pat's memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Philomena Catholic Church.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Philomena Catholic Church
