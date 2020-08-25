1/1
Patricia A. Paterson
1933 - 2020
ROANOKE - Patricia A. Paterson, 86, of Roanoke passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on December 10, 1933, in Springfield, IL, to John and Mary Catherine Gooch Smith. She married Billie D. Deavault and Robert Paw, who both preceded her in death. She then married David K. Paterson on November 13, 2002. He survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Ruth (Larry) Sapp of Centerville, OH, and Pamala Loveridge of Peoria; one step-son, Ken Paterson of Belleview, WA; three grandchildren, Courtney (Mike) Olson, Jennifer White and Jason White; two step-grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John Smith and Raymond W. Smith; and one sister, Catherine Cunningham.
Patricia was a homemaker most of her life, but also worked in the dry-cleaning business and had been a bus driver's aid for Peoria School District #150.
She loved ballroom dancing, crocheting, traveling and just sitting outside enjoying the outdoors. She was a member of the Roanoke United Methodist Church.
Private family services will be held at a later date and burial will be in the Roanoke Township Cemetery.
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
3099233651
