Patricia A. "Pat" Schonberger
1929 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" A. Schonberger
CHILLICOTHE - Patricia "Pat" A. Schonberger, 90, of Chillicothe, formerly of Peoria, passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe, where she had been a resident for the last 5 years.
She was born on December 6, 1929, to the late John and Mabel (Harding) Hanrahan. She married John Schonberger on January 24, 1956, at St. John's Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2015, in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Ellen Bailey; and one brother, James Hanrahan.
Pat is survived by her brother-in-law, Joe (Mary) Schonberger of Chillicothe; sister-in-law, Marlene Hanrahan of Peoria; and many nieces and nephews.
Pat attended St. Patrick grade school and graduated from Manual High School in 1947. She worked at Illinois Bell for 35 years until retiring in 1983. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Per her wishes, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria. Father James Pankiewicz will officiate.
The family would like to thank the many wonderful nurses and CNAs at Heritage Health in Chillicothe for their compassionate care of Pat all these years.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
