Patricia A. Seifert
VARNA - Patricia A. Seifert, of Varna, Ill., died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Patricia was born on July 30, 1937, in Whitefish Bay, Wis., to the late John August and Gladys (Zartner) Popp. She married Harry Seifert on February 27, 1960, in Whitefish Bay, Wis. Harry died on January 17, 1999. Patricia was also preceded in death by two sisters.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Paul (Dana) Seifert of Twin Lakes, Wis., and John (Amy) Seifert of Edelstein; daughter, Lynn Seifert-Kerley of Varna; grandchildren, Nathan Seifert of Lincoln, Ark., Laura (Chris) Burton of Burlington, Wis., Jennifer Russell of Chillicothe, Cassandra (Cory) Lane of Iowa, Stephanie (Nick) Fisher of Boulder, Colo., and Megan (Matt Dunlap) Seifert of Colorado Springs Colo.; six great-grandchildren; a niece; and nephews.
Patricia spent 30 years as the Director of Occupational Therapy for Waukesha County in Wisconsin. She and Harry then moved to Lake Wildwood to enjoy their retirement. Patricia enjoyed being a member of Immaculate Conception Church and playing bingo. She had a passion for Chardonnay on the rocks and gambling.
Our mom was the most loving person to whom all she came in contact with. We know no one who had a bad thing to say about her. She had an infectious smile! This woman battled hard for the last 4 years, never once complained, and hid her tears for the most part from her kids. She finally knew more than we all did and said she had enough. She decided to pray for God's help and did things her way. Our sad tears will in time subside, but our love for this incredible woman will live on forever in our hearts.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Lenz Memorial Home in Lacon, with Deacon Bob Murphy officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ARK Humane Society.
