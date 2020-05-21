|
|
Patricia A. Shelton
DUNLAP -- Patricia A. (Hannafin) Shelton passed away at her home in Dunlap, IL, on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born in Warwick, RI, on November 29, 1929, to Arthur B. & Albina (Cousineau) Hannafin. She married James F. Shelton on October 13, 1956, at St. Rose Church in Warwick, RI. They were married for 63 years.
Her spouse survives along with one brother, Edward Hannafin of New Fairfield, CT; three children, Robert of Tuttle, OK; Michael (Tammy) Shelton of Dunlap, IL; Anne (Greg) Rosenak of Peoria; 6 grandchildren, Richard & Katie (Shelton) Herron of Idabel, OK; Kyle (Danielle) Shelton of Tuttle, OK; Alex Shelton of Dunlap, Daniel Shelton and Megan Rosenak of Peoria and Melissa (Rosenak) Bevency of Portland, OR; 5 great-grandchildren, Chloe, Lexi and Tate Shelton of Tuttle, OK, Asher and Baylor Herron of Idabel, OK; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding in her death were her parents and one brother, Arthur Hannafin of Carson City, NV.
She retired from the Motor Division of General Motors, last working in Thousand Oaks, CA. She was a tour guide for Peoria Park District and traveled the world after retirement. She was a longtime member of the Johnny Mathis fan club, attending many of his performances, and was in the Red Hat Society. She was president of the Chillicothe, IL, library and was instrumental in acquiring the land for the library project.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation.
Our family would like to thank the UnityPoint Hospice staff for their wonderful and passionate care they provided for her in the home.
There will no services, and cremation has been accorded.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 21 to May 23, 2020