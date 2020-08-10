Patricia A. "Pat" Stranz
BARTONVILLE - Patricia A. "Pat" Stranz, 79, of Bartonville passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Snyder Village in Metamora.
She was born on March 5, 1941, in Peoria, IL, daughter of Harry and Kathleen (Gaffney) Seffer. Pat married Larry W. Stranz on October 6, 1962, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2018, in West Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are her two daughters, Christine Williams of Bartonville and Deana Stranz of Tucker, GA; five grandchildren, Madison, Brody, Brayden, Bryson and McKenna Williams; and one sister, Kathy Schumacher of Peoria.
Pat was a secretary at Limestone Community High School in Bartonville for over 22 years, retiring in 2006. She was a 1959 graduate of Manual High School and completed her Associates degree at Illinois Central College. Pat was a member of the Femmes Unir Women's Club of Bartonville. As a longtime parishioner at St. Anthony Catholic Church, she was a part of the building committee for the construction of the new church in the late 1990s. Pat loved anything her grandchildren were involved in. From dance recitals or art projects to the many sports they played, she was always the first one that wanted to go and cheer them on. And if there was a trip to get an ice cream with Oreos afterwards, that would complete her perfect day.
Pat's funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Bartonville, with a visitation starting at 9 a.m. Father Charles Klamut will officiate. Burial will follow at the Maple Ridge Cemetery in rural Mapleton.
Memorials may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church in Bartonville, IL; or OSF Hospice, 2265 W. Altorfer Drive, Peoria, IL 61615.
You may leave an online condolence for Pat's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com
.