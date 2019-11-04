|
|
Patricia A. Vawter
FARMINGTON - Patricia A. Vawter, 79, of Farmington passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on September 30, 1940, in Peoria to George L. and Doris A. (Weber) Wasson. She married Harry Richard Vawter on June 14, 1959, at the First Baptist Church in Farmington, IL. He preceded her in death on June 5, 2018.
Patricia was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Terry (Paula) Wasson.
Surviving are three children, Allison Vawter Ossman of Farmington, Lisa Vawter Sheffield of Farmington and Scott (Beth) Vawter of Yates City; six grandchildren, Rachael (Jason) Rockhold, Joel (Sarah) Ossman, Nick (Madi) Vawter, Hannah Ossman, Jon Vawter and Drew Vawter; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Greg (David) Wasson of Escondido, CA; and one sister, Andee Wasson of Oak Grove, OR.
Pat worked as a book keeper and in sales at JC Penney, but her greatest role was being at home, taking care of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a very active member of the First Baptist Church in Farmington, IL, and also a member of the American Baptist Women. Pat enjoyed sewing, cross-stitch and crafts.
A service of celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Farmington, IL, with a luncheon to follow. Cremation rites will be accorded with Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the .
To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019