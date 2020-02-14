|
|
Patricia A. White
PEORIA - With heaviest of hearts, the three daughters of Patricia A. (Debbout) White, announce her death on Wed, February 12, 2020. Pat passed to heaven at her "second home", OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, surrounded by the love of her girls, family and friends.
Patricia was born in Peoria, Illinois on April 21, 1942 to Urban and Martha Debbout. She graduated from the Academy of Our Lady High School and continued her education at St. Francis Hospital College of Nursing where she also instructed.
Pat married David White on October 24, 1964. Pat is survived by her three daughters, Christine Jackson (and Joe) of Chillicothe, Janna Cluskey (and Brian) of East Peoria, and Stephanie White (and Lora Weber) of Cedaredge, CO. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren: Claire and Benjamin Kerwin, Kristin (Cluskey) Widmar, Emma (Cluskey) Cochran, Gregory, Kathryn and Nathan Cluskey, one great grandson Thomas Cochran and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael Debbout (her newborn brother) and her husband.
While raising her girls, Pat enjoyed being a "second mom" and nurse to all her girls' friends. Her favorite pastime was watching and cheering for her daughters' and grandchildren's games and events. She also enjoyed margaritas with friends on her front porch, feeding treats to the neighborhood dogs, family vacations fishing up north, sightseeing out west, and exchanging stories with her extended nurse-family. She found a friend everywhere she went.
Pat's professional career as a Registered Nurse included Condell Hospital in Libertyville, IL, Proctor Hospital in Peoria and OSF St. Francis Medical Center, from which she retired in 2010. Throughout her career, she cared for patients in the Emergency Room, ICU, and as night shift House Supervisor where she touched the lives of many employees, patients and families.
Patricia also enjoyed many community volunteer activities including St. Edward's Mothers' Club, Parish Council, St. Francis Employee Activity Committee, Senior Saints, OSFSFMC College of Nursing Alumni Association, Senior Net, and Members Choice Credit Union Board among others.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the abundance of prayers from family and friends as well as the skill and compassion of the OSF Family involved in her care, especially the nursing care in the ED, Cath Lab, and Adult Heart Unit. She described her care at her last visit as "wonderful."
A visitation will be held from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Edward's Catholic church in Chillicothe, IL, with a one hour prior visitation. Fr. Matt Deptula will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Kickapoo.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church or Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or leave their private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020