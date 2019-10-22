|
Patricia "Pat" A. Wright
CANTON - Patricia A. "Pat" Wright, 91, of Canton passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing in Canton.
She was born on December 10, 1927, in Danville, Illinois, to Martin and Lavon (OHare) Izard. They preceded her in death
She married Charles "Tuffy" Wright on May 8, 1948, at St. Mary's Chapel in Canton. He preceded her in death on December 13, 2002.
Surviving are four children, Eric (Kathleen) Wright of Canton, Dennis (Lisa) Wright of Sherman, Vicki (the late Rod) Kuzniar of Canton and Charles (Debra) Wright Jr. of Canton; one sister Sue (Gene) Krause of Mossville; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; one daughter, Crystal Wright; and two brothers, Bill Izard and Robert "Tut" Izard
After high school and business school, Pat worked at Western Union in Chicago during the War. Pat and Tuffy owned and operated Mid-States Auto Parts for 30 years. She was Treasurer for the City of Canton for 24 years. She worked as executive secretary of Ludlum's Food Mart, and as a bookkeeper for Chubbs. Pat and her husband also owned and operated Wrights "Standard" Service Station for ten years. Pat was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Canton, the Illinois Treasurer's Association and the Illinois Municipal League. Pat was an avid sports fan. Her favorite teams were the Chicago Cubs and Bears, and any team her children and grandchildren played for or coached.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Canton. Burial will immediately follow the mass at St. Joseph Cemetery in Canton. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the V.F.W. in Canton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Food Pantry or Fulton-Mason Crisis Service.
To leave online condolences or to view Pat's memorial video tribute, please visit oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019