|
|
Patricia Ann Agee
PEORIA - Patricia Ann (Wernsman) Agee, 65, of Peoria, IL passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Sharon Healthcare Elms in Peoria.
Cremation Rites have been accorded. A casual memorial service (food will be provided) will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Heaven's View Christian Fellowship, 602 West Richmond Avenue, Peoria, IL 61606. To view Pat's full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020