Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM
Heaven's View Christian Fellowship
602 West Richmond Avenue
Peoria, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Agee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Agee


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Agee Obituary
Patricia Ann Agee
PEORIA - Patricia Ann (Wernsman) Agee, 65, of Peoria, IL passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Sharon Healthcare Elms in Peoria.
Cremation Rites have been accorded. A casual memorial service (food will be provided) will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Heaven's View Christian Fellowship, 602 West Richmond Avenue, Peoria, IL 61606. To view Pat's full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -