Patricia Ann Grim
BARTONVILLE - Patricia Ann Grim, age 78, of Bartonville passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 7:02 p.m. at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on March 17, 1940, in Peoria to Leo and Lucille (Pletke) Heinzman. They preceded her in death, along with one brother, Edward Heinzman; and one sister, Betty Miner.
Survivors include one son, William (Marti) Grim of Hanna City; two daughters, Tina Bayer of Peoria Heights and Lisa (Ronald) Kerans of Washington; and two grandchildren, Jennifer Grim of Pekin and Chris Bayer of Chicago.
Pat was the head cook at Bel-Wood Nursing Home for 30 years, retiring in 2003.
Funeral services will be Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.
Burial will be in St Joseph Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Peoria to Memphis St. Jude Rides or .
