Patricia Ann Hathcock
EAST PEORIA - Patricia Ann Hathcock, 69, of East Peoria passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.
She was born July 10, 1951 in Peoria to Roy and Norma Julien Paquet. She married Ron Hathcock; he survives.
She is also survived by her children, Derek, Megan, Matt (Melissa), Ryan; grandchildren, Tyson, Blakely, Corbin, Eliza, Payne; brother, Roy (Rosie) Paquet; sisters-in-law, Linda (Bobby) Curtis, Gayla (Fred) Alexander and many nieces, nephews and other people she touched with her love.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Terry Paquet and mother-in-law, Maxine Hathcock and father-in-law, Clifford Hathcock.
Patricia served in the U.S. Army and retired from CWTC in 2018.
"To know mom was to love her. She devoted her life to love and taking care of others. She was a bright light to all who knew her. The world is a darker place without her. We find comfort knowing she is able to sing and dance and eat Grandma's fudge again. Even as ALS took these things from her, she remained beautiful and strong and gave me strength I did not know I had. We are so proud to be her children and carry the love she gave us always. Mom, the fight is over. You are free."
Cremation has been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
