Patricia Ann Hilst
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Hilst
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Patricia Ann Hilst, age 78, of Peoria Heights, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11:05 a.m. at Serenity Assisted Living in East Peoria.
She was born June 6, 1941 in Peoria Heights to Frank and Dorothy (Moose) Mlaker. They preceded her in death along with one daughter, Vicki Hilst and one grandson, Danel El.
Survivors include one son, Vince (Jill) Hilst of Edmond, OK, one daughter, Lisa (Todd) Smith of Mackinaw, eight grandchildren, two sisters: Sally (Ray) Forker of Peoria, Beth Dowling of Peoria Heights, and one brother, Frank Mlaker, Jr of Peoria Heights.
Pat was an office administrator for Dr. Ores/Overcash in Peoria for over 35 years. She was a longtime member of St Thomas Catholic Church in Peoria Heights.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother, who gave her life to her family and will be remembered for her wonderful baking skills, especially her cookies.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of Pat's life will be at a later date. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peoria Rescue Ministries, Serenity Assisted Living in East Peoria or St Thomas Catholic Church.
"However, I consider my life worth nothing to me; my only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
3096997208
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved