Patricia Ann HilstPEORIA HEIGHTS - Patricia Ann Hilst, age 78, of Peoria Heights, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11:05 a.m. at Serenity Assisted Living in East Peoria.She was born June 6, 1941 in Peoria Heights to Frank and Dorothy (Moose) Mlaker. They preceded her in death along with one daughter, Vicki Hilst and one grandson, Danel El.Survivors include one son, Vince (Jill) Hilst of Edmond, OK, one daughter, Lisa (Todd) Smith of Mackinaw, eight grandchildren, two sisters: Sally (Ray) Forker of Peoria, Beth Dowling of Peoria Heights, and one brother, Frank Mlaker, Jr of Peoria Heights.Pat was an office administrator for Dr. Ores/Overcash in Peoria for over 35 years. She was a longtime member of St Thomas Catholic Church in Peoria Heights.She was a devoted mother and grandmother, who gave her life to her family and will be remembered for her wonderful baking skills, especially her cookies.Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of Pat's life will be at a later date. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peoria Rescue Ministries, Serenity Assisted Living in East Peoria or St Thomas Catholic Church."However, I consider my life worth nothing to me; my only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me"