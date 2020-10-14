1/
Patricia Ann Swalve
Patricia Ann Swalve
PEORIA - Patricia Ann "Pat" Swalve, age 86, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.at Farmington Country Manor in Farmington.
She was born on March 17, 1934, in Freeport, IL, to Leroy and Mary Griffin. She married Clarence Swalve on Jan. 17, 1954, in Shannon, IL. He passed away on May 13, 1999, in Birmingham, AL. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Brianne Swalve; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include four children, Todd Swalve of West Peoria, Luann (Joe) Falk of Morton, Natalie (Randy) Hammitt of Edwards and Brett (Benete) Swalve of New Berlin, WI; four grandchildren, Lacey, Halee, Carlee and Hope; and two great-grandchildren, Everett and Vada.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Peoria Meals on Wheels.
You may view Pat's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
