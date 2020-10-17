1/1
Patricia Ann Webber
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Webber
MORTON - Patricia Ann Webber, age 94, of Morton passed away peacefully at her home, with her children by her side, at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 22, 1926, in St. Louis, MO, to George and Margaret (Larkin) Todd. They preceded her in death, along with her husband, Russell Webber; one son, Gary Webber; one granddaughter, Tracy Martin; one great-granddaughter, Natalyn Martin; and one brother, Donald Harkins.
Survivors include one son, Michael Webber of Morton; one daughter, Christine Webber of Pekin; two sisters, Geri Ketting of Missouri and Peggy (Joseph) Schibig of Missouri; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pat had been employed at Davis Brothers Pizza, The Driftwood, Judges Chambers, Morton Villa, Pekin Manor and Caterpillar.
She was happiest when surrounded by family and her dog, Buddy. She could always make people smile. She loved music, gatherings and holidays with the whole family. She will be missed dearly by her family and all who knew her.
Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services at this time. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to TAPS.
You can view Pat's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved