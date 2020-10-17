Patricia Ann Webber
MORTON - Patricia Ann Webber, age 94, of Morton passed away peacefully at her home, with her children by her side, at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 22, 1926, in St. Louis, MO, to George and Margaret (Larkin) Todd. They preceded her in death, along with her husband, Russell Webber; one son, Gary Webber; one granddaughter, Tracy Martin; one great-granddaughter, Natalyn Martin; and one brother, Donald Harkins.
Survivors include one son, Michael Webber of Morton; one daughter, Christine Webber of Pekin; two sisters, Geri Ketting of Missouri and Peggy (Joseph) Schibig of Missouri; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pat had been employed at Davis Brothers Pizza, The Driftwood, Judges Chambers, Morton Villa, Pekin Manor and Caterpillar.
She was happiest when surrounded by family and her dog, Buddy. She could always make people smile. She loved music, gatherings and holidays with the whole family. She will be missed dearly by her family and all who knew her.
Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services at this time. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to TAPS.
You can view Pat's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com
.