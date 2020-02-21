|
Patricia Bateman
PEORIA – Patricia Rose McAlister Bateman, age 78 of Charleston, the relative of a Peoria man, passed away peacefully with her husband at her side at their home on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. A graveside and committal service was held Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Springdale Cemetery in Peoria, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the E.I.U. Foundation and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Dr., Charleston, IL 61920.
Patricia was born on July 26, 1941 in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of the late James G. and Tommie (Tutt) Perkins. She married David Bateman on Nov. 18, 2000 in Charleston, and they have celebrated 19 years of marriage. In addition to her loving and devoted husband, she is survived by her brother, Tracy Perkins of Tyler, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
Patricia received her BA in Interior Design from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas and both her Masters and PhD. in Interior Design from Penn State University. She was a Professor of Interior Design at Eastern Illinois University for 30 years prior to her retirement.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.adamsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020