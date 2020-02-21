Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 SHAWNEE DR
Charleston, IL 61920
(217) 345-2005
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Bateman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Bateman


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Bateman Obituary
Patricia Bateman
PEORIA – Patricia Rose McAlister Bateman, age 78 of Charleston, the relative of a Peoria man, passed away peacefully with her husband at her side at their home on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. A graveside and committal service was held Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Springdale Cemetery in Peoria, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the E.I.U. Foundation and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Dr., Charleston, IL 61920.
Patricia was born on July 26, 1941 in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of the late James G. and Tommie (Tutt) Perkins. She married David Bateman on Nov. 18, 2000 in Charleston, and they have celebrated 19 years of marriage. In addition to her loving and devoted husband, she is survived by her brother, Tracy Perkins of Tyler, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
Patricia received her BA in Interior Design from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas and both her Masters and PhD. in Interior Design from Penn State University. She was a Professor of Interior Design at Eastern Illinois University for 30 years prior to her retirement.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.adamsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -