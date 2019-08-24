Home

Haensel Funeral Home
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL 61755
(309) 359-3221
Patricia Bennett


1933 - 2019
Patricia Bennett Obituary
Patricia Bennett
MACKINAW - Patricia A. Bennett, 85, of Groveland, FL, formerly of Mackinaw, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Patricia was born on November 13, 1933, in Mackinaw, IL, daughter of Byron "Bud" and Mary Elizabeth Windsor. She owned and operated a Sundry and Drug Store in Mackinaw, IL, which was the family business. After that, Patricia moved to Vero Beach, where she was a Vice President of First Union Bank and loan officer. She lived many years in Vero Beach before retiring to South Lake County.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Dave Bennett in 2001.
She is survived by her fiancé, Johnny Nessmith of Groveland; one daughter, Rhonda Mengel of Apopka, FL; grandchildren, Logan Starcevich and Danielle Starevich; and great-grandchildren, Cassidy Starcevich and Jayden Brockington.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11 a.m.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., New York, NY 10001.
Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019
