Patricia Bong
TREMONT - Patricia S. Bong, 92, of Tremont, passed away at 8:48 PM Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center Emergency Room in Peoria.
She was born March 10, 1928 in Peoria to Walter Dale and Genevieve Alford Shepherdson. She married Richard Bong on November 8, 1947 in Tremont, and he passed away June 14, 2012.
Surviving are three sons, Scott (Deborah) Bong of Wichita, KS, Todd (Cheryl) Bong of Tremont, and Robb (Kim) Bong of Metamora; seven grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Walter Dale Jr. and H. Dudley; three sisters, Genevieve Snider, Ellen Ketcham, and infant sister, Elberta Shepherdson.
Patricia was a homemaker and worked as a manager for the Tremont Nutrition Center for 15 years.
She was a member of Northfield Christian Fellowship in Tremont and Peoria Amvets Auxiliary. She was a past member of Tremont Women's Club and Jr. Women's Club.
She enjoyed painting, drawing, reading, and writing.
Cremation has been accorded. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20th at the Northfield Christian Church from 1 to 3 PM. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Northfield Christian Fellowship in Tremont.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.