Patricia Brecklin
WASHINGTON - Patricia Ann Brecklin, 66, of Washington, IL, passed away at 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on October 12, 1953, in Peoria, IL, to Ivan and Eva (Hufford) Egli. They preceded her in death. She married Jack Brecklin on October 21, 1972.
Surviving are her two sons, Dustin (Stephanie) Brecklin and Adam (Jillian) Brecklin, both of Washington; four grandchildren, Paige, Kaeden, Austin and Avery; one sister, Vicki Walker of East Peoria; and two brothers, Jerry (Lynn) Egli of California and Randy (Shelly) Egli Florida.
As a child and into her adult years, Patti loved spending time with her family at their cabin in the Lake of the Ozarks. Her adventurous spirit led her to enjoy boating, water skiing and many other outdoor activities. She passed that fun loving and thrill-seeking attitude to her boys. She loved flying in her dad's plane and riding motorcycles. Patti had a fierce love for her grandkids and delighted in anything they did. They always loved to see grandma Patti coming as she always had candy waiting for them. She loved to give gifts and always put much time and effort into them.
She was a gifted letter writer and enjoyed sending cards and notes to keep in touch with friends and family. She donated her time by volunteering at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Patti loved her family and the stories they tell of her showed her amazing spirit. She looked forward to Sunday afternoon gatherings with the whole family at her parent's home. She was a devout Christian and spent many hours thinking of and praying for others. She spent her entire life being involved in the church and passed away, knowing her faith.
A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Roberts Cemetery in Morton, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be given to a . To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 27 to May 29, 2020