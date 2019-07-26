|
Patricia C. Delaney
EAST PEORIA — Patricia C. Delaney, 89, of Santa Barbara, Calif., formerly of East Peoria, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Santa Barbara.
She was the daughter of the late Martin and Mary Coogan and widow of Maj. Francis E Delaney, USAF Ret. She is survived by, among others, her sisters-in-law Gretchen (the late M. Daniel) Coogan of Indianapolis, IN, and Marjory (the late William) Coogan of Peoria.
She was born and reared in East Peoria and graduateed, with Francis, from Bradley University in 1951.
Visitation will be Monday, July 29, 2019, in Goleta, CA, and Funeral Mass will be Thursday, July 30, 2019, in Isla Vista, CA. Obituary and additional information at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels: http://www.wrhsb.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 26 to July 28, 2019