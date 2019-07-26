Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Delaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia C. Delaney


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia C. Delaney Obituary
Patricia C. Delaney
EAST PEORIA — Patricia C. Delaney, 89, of Santa Barbara, Calif., formerly of East Peoria, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Santa Barbara.
She was the daughter of the late Martin and Mary Coogan and widow of Maj. Francis E Delaney, USAF Ret. She is survived by, among others, her sisters-in-law Gretchen (the late M. Daniel) Coogan of Indianapolis, IN, and Marjory (the late William) Coogan of Peoria.
She was born and reared in East Peoria and graduateed, with Francis, from Bradley University in 1951.
Visitation will be Monday, July 29, 2019, in Goleta, CA, and Funeral Mass will be Thursday, July 30, 2019, in Isla Vista, CA. Obituary and additional information at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels: http://www.wrhsb.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 26 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.