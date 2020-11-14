Patricia C. Penny
METAMORA - Patricia C. Penny, 67, of Metamora, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on July 9, 1953, in Bethesda, Maryland, to Terry A. and Jean (Middlebrook) Clark. She married Bruce J. Penny on October 2, 1976, in St. Louis, MO. He passed away on October 16, 2007.
Surviving are her children, Stephanie (Matthew) Church of Hanna City, IL, and Bruce J. (Alyse) Penny Jr. of Roanoke; grandchildren, Rydia, Mackinley, Amelia, Ethan, Eli, Brody and Bruce J. "Trey" III; and twin sisters, Cheryl Clark of Virginia and Pamela Clark of Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Terri A. Clark Jr.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and nurse. Pat truly enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren's athletic events. She was definitely their biggest fan. She was an avid bird collector and animal lover. She had several rescue animals throughout the years. Pat loved to travel, from backpacking Europe to meeting Bruce during a camping trip. She traveled worldwide and used her love for Christ and her love for the medical field on many medical mission trips. She was a proud mother of an Army and Navy veteran. What a woman!
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Christ Church Limestone (Old Stone Church), 1604 North Christ Church Road, Hanna City, IL 61536, with the Rev. Fr. Harold Camocho officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel. Burial will be in Valhalla Gardens in Belleville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to an educational fund for her grandchildren at Commerce Bank or the American Heart Association
, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.