Patricia Catherine "Nannie" Snider
WASHINGTON - Patricia Catherine (Reynolds) "Nannie" Snider, 82, of Washington, formerly of Lacon and Washburn, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at 9:05 pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her daughter's home in Germantown Hills.
She was born March 14, 1938, in Streator to Raymond and Camille Berry Reynolds. She married the love of her life, Ken Snider, on June 29, 1957, in Lacon. He preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 2018. They were married for 61 years.
One sister also preceded her in death, Joan Morgan Meyers, one sister-in-law, Velda Engel, and two brothers-in-law, Paul Engel and Eldon Snider.
Surviving are one daughter, Margi (Kyle) Hodel of Germantown Hills; two sons, John (Mary Ellen) Snider of Peoria and Jerry (Cheri) Snider of Murfreesboro, TN: 11 grandchildren, Cassie (Jason) Kennell, Bethany (Dan) Harms, Adam (Kalee) Hodel, Benjamin (Brittany) Hodel, Danielle (Eric) Compton, Matthew Snider, Collin (Rachel) Snider, Spencer (fiancée Reagan) Snider, Megan Snider, Andrew Snider and Zachary Snider: 13 great-grandchildren, Ashton Kennell, Kylar Kennell, Callie Kennell, Leyton Harms, Brynlee Hodel, Kamryn Kennell, Sawyer Harms, Remington Harms, Lyla Hodel, Finley Harms, Sylvie Hodel, Mabel Hodel and Rhett Compton, and one great-grandson arriving in October.
She and Ken farmed in the Washburn area from 1958-1968. She worked for Caterpillar for over 30 years.
She and Ken moved to Venice, FL, where they lived life to the fullest. There, they were members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. For five years, she loved to do turtle patrol on Venice Beach. They returned to Eureka in 2012.
She was a former member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Washburn and its women's group. She was also a member of Peoria Cursillo and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington.
She was active in the Singing Nuns, and scheduled volunteers for church retreats for one of the sisters. She was a breast cancer survivor. She will be most remembered for witnessing to people about the great God she served.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, where visitation will be one hour before. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks will be required. Burial will be at a later date for immediate family only.
Memorials can be made to St. Patrick Church in Washington or the Glioblastoma Foundation, Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com
.