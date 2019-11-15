|
Patricia D. Talley
PEORIA - Patricia D. Talley, 99, of Peoria, died at 12:10 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Proctor Place in Peoria.
She was born August 17, 1920 in Chicago to Dr. Albert Newell and Enid Addison Dickison. She married Claire B. Talley on August 17,1968 in Woodstock, New York. He preceded her in death September 27, 2002, in Peoria.
She is survived by her stepdaughter, Diana Warren of Havana; four stepgrandchildren; two stepgreat-great-grandchildren; her dear friends, Clara Hasbrouck of Frederick, Maryland, Susan Sabbane of Frederick, Maryland, Sarah Morthland of New York, New York, Katherine Sabbane of Frederick, Maryland, Sarah Sabbane of Frederick, Maryland, Joyce (and Herbert) Steinbach of Peoria and Emily Steinbach of Peoria.
She was a graduate of Brown's Business College and worked as Manager of Corporate Education for Illinois Bell Telephone Company, retiring in 1983.
She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Peoria, the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a supporter of several art and music organizations.
Private family services will be held, with burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, in Maquoketa, Iowa. The Wilton Mortuary of Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to The Heartland Symphony, The Peoria Symphony, or St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019