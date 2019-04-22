|
|
Patricia Decker
PEORIA - Patricia Ann Decker, 80, of Peoria passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on January 19, 1939, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Robert and Helen Nelson Decker.
Surviving are one brother, Richard (Gary Whitecotton) Decker of Peoria; and two sisters, Janet Kreeger of Ft. Myers, FL, and Judith Decker-Angel of Kentucky. Further surviving are three nephews, Monty Martin of Rio Janero, James (Dorothy) Martin of Cape Coral, FL, and Shawn Martin of Peoria; one grandniece, Brittany Martin of Peoria, one grandnephew, Brian Martin of Ft. Myers, FL; and one great-grandnephew, Stone Martin of Cape Coral, FL.
Two brothers, Robert and Thomas; and two half brothers, Raymond Brooks and Don Nelson, preceded her in death.
Patricia has always been a special light in all our lives. We have always said she is a special angel. When she was 2 ½ years old, she had a 108 degree temperature, which damaged a portion of her brain. Her mother, raising her as mainstream child, made it possible for her to live a rather normal life, having lived in a group home and eventually independent living. Patricia worked at C.W.T.C. in Peoria from its onset until she retired in 2000, when she was 62 years old.
Patricia loved what she did and was so proud of being able to give back to society. She participated in the Special Olympics, winning many ribbons and medallions. Patricia loved everyone she met and, especially, any holiday times where she received presents.
She was an avid fan of Elvis Presley and Annette Funicello, along with country singers, especially Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, having amassed a lot of their memorabilia.
Her life was a gift to all of us and we pray for her arrival in heaven, where we know she will be a "special angel for Jesus."
Patricia's family would like to thank Methodist Hospice and the wonderful nurses at Methodist Hospital 7 Hamilton, especially Morgan.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Affordable Funeral & Cremation Services of Central Illinois. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service, also at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be given to C.W.T.C. workshop or Grace Presbyterian Special Education Sunday School.
To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019