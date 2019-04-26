|
|
Patricia "Joanne" Dunn
PEORIA — Patricia "Joanne" Dunn, 67, of Peoria passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at home.
She was born July 5, 1951, in Peoria to Lynwood V. and Patricia Sniderwind Dunn. They preceded her in death.
Survivors include her cousins, Mary (Bill) Hendryx, Jan Stephens, and Donna (Jim) Santiago, and other extended family.
Joanne was a Cubs fan for as long as she could remember and was a member of the Chicago Cubs Booster Club of Central Illinois since 1969. She had many happy memories of bus trips to Chicago's Wrigley Field and to St. Louis. Joanne loved music and took wonderful trips with the Sr. Summer Band to Canada, Texas, Minneapolis and Milwaukee.
She was a loving caregiver to her parents and Aunt Betty. Joanne worked at A&P Tea Company as a cashier and the USPS as a distribution clerk and LSM operator, to which she received two trophies and 15 certificates for outstanding performance.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery. Rev. Paul Arnold will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to University United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019