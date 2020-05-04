|
|
Patricia Eide
WASHINGTON-Patricia Ann Eide (Seisser), 84, of Washington, IL, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home in the presence of family.
Patricia was born on October 18, 1935, in Elgin, Illinois, to Max and Ida Seisser. She graduated from Genoa Kingston High School in Genoa, IL, in 1953. Patricia attended Northern Illinois University for a Fine Arts Degree majoring in Interior Design. She received a diploma from the Chicago School of Interior Decoration in 1965. She married Melvin Eide in April 1955 and eventually settled in Washington, IL, where they raised their two children.
She worked for Baurer Furniture in Washington, IL, as an Interior Designer from 1965-2009. Over the 44 years there, she created beautiful rooms and homes for countless customers. Pat's impeccable taste could also be seen in the various furniture displays at Baurer's. She coached many of the new employees in design and sales. Pat shared her knowledge by example and with quiet and gracious instruction.
Patricia was raised in the Catholic Church and had been a member of the Washington Crossroads United Methodist Church since 1960. She lived her life with kindness and generosity, volunteering for many organizations throughout her life. She was a Den Mother for Boy Scouts and taught art classes to the Boys' Club of Peoria, Zeller Mental Health Center, and other organizations. She made many contributions to health-related and animal charities. Her gentle spirit touched the lives of many.
Pat enjoyed floral gardening, photography, drawing, travel, adventure, and oil painting in her spare time. She loved the flora and fauna of the great outdoors. Patricia had so much love for animals, and she was known to take in baby birds who had fallen from their nest and raised them until they could fly. She lovingly fed raccoon families from her back deck, assuring they survived the harsh winters. Most of all, she treasured her time spent in California with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Max Seisser lll and son Kevin Eide. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Garry) Guimond of Washington, Grandsons Daniel Guimond, Matthew (Heather) Guimond and Great Grandson Maxwell Guimond all in California. Also, surviving are her Granddaughter Shaina Eide, and Grandson Randy Martin and their families.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic of 2020 and the Illinois Stay At Home Order, a visitation or funeral is not possible. A memorial fund has been established at Heartland Bank in Washington, and memorials should be made out to the bank. Please send notes, condolences, and memorials to the family at PO Box 543, Washington, IL 61571. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements and the online obituary can be seen using www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 4 to May 6, 2020